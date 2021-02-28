Woman Turns In Boyfriend Who Called Her Moron During Capitol Riot

FBI/PA

A Capitol rioter was turned in to police by his own girlfriend, after he called her a ‘moron’ over text message.

Richard Michetti texted his one-time girlfriend during the riots to say, ‘If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron’. The woman later handed over the text messages as evidence to the FBI.

Following his arrest earlier this year, Michetti was placed under home detention until he appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 23.

During his hearing, the court saw pictures of Michetti inside the US Capitol building on January 6, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the government building in a bid to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win, leading to the death of five people, including a police officer.

According to court documents, outlined by NBC News, one of the texts sent by Michetti read: ‘This is our country do you think we live like kings because no one sacrificed anything. The vote was fraud and Trump won but they won’t audit the votes.’

The former girlfriend, who is identified only as ‘witness’ in the court documents, didn’t share the same view as Michetti, and began to disagree with his notions on voter fraud over text messages later in the day.

By around 6.00pm in the evening, Michetti is said to have messaged: ‘I understand your point but what I’m saying is … the election was rigged and everyone knows it. All’s we wanted was an investigation that’s it. And they couldn’t investigate the biggest presidential race in history with mail in ballots who everyone knows is easy to fraud.’

The very next day, the woman contacted the FBI, handing over evidence of the text messages along with photographs and videos he had sent her from the riot.

Michetti has been charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and obstructing congressional business.