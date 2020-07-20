Woman Urinates On Shop Floor After Refusing To Wear Face Mask CBS Sacramento

In recent weeks it’s become clear that some people are willing to go to extreme measures to avoid wearing a face mask.

Advert

Despite public health experts saying masks are vital in helping to slow the spread of coronavirus and despite the fact wearing one could help save thousands of lives, people continue to fight against the science and put others’ lives at risk.

This time, a woman in California has urinated on a shop floor in apparent protest after being asked to wear a mask:

Advert

The unnamed woman was at a Verizon store in Roseville, Sacramento, when she was told to leave by staff members after refusing to wear a face mask. The situation escalated when she also refused to leave the store, CBS Sacramento reports.

The police were then called, with audio of the 911 call referencing two others as a dispatch operator can be heard telling an officer there are three people at the store ‘not wearing a mask’ and ‘refusing to leave’. The operator added: ‘They’ve asked several times and she refuses.’

Around three minutes later the situation escalated even further, with the operator saying: ‘They’re calling back and advising that that female is pulling down her pants and is now urinating inside the business.’

woman urinates on shop floor refuses to wear mask CBS Sacramento

When Roseville Police arrived at the scene they arrested the woman responsible, with spokesperson Rob Baquera saying they found several stolen items inside her vehicle from a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Upon hearing about the incident, members of the public told CBS Sacramento they couldn’t believe it had happened. ‘Are you kidding me?’ one woman asked. ‘That’s terrible! That’s like an animal, it’s what my dog would do.’

Another woman, who was wearing a mask, stated:

Absolutely not. That’s totally inappropriate. We’re not animals. I’m very disappointed that we as a society choose to have this unity and let the virus divide us.

Advert

One man described the woman’s actions as ‘ridiculous’, pointing out that there are bathrooms ‘all over the place’ she could have used.

woman urinates on floor CBS Sacramento

A spokesperson for Verizon, Heidi Flato, said the company requires all customers to wear face masks in their stores but added that the incident wasn’t solely about the company’s mask policy.

She wouldn’t comment further on what happened.