Woman Who Caused High-Speed Crash Claims She Let ‘God Take The Wheel’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Jul 2021 16:20
Woman Who Caused High Speed Crash Claims She Let 'God Take The Wheel'

A woman purposely caused a high speed crash last month to ‘test [her] faith with God’.

The unnamed woman, 31, caused the crash after jumping a red light in Beachwood, Ohio.

The car then proceeded to knock down several power lines, a utility pole and crashed into a house. Fortunately, none of those in the house are thought to have been injured.

Beachwood Police Department

When police arrived at the scene, the woman confessed that she had been involved in the incident. Her 11-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat at the time, Newsweek reports.

Not only did the woman crash into a power line while driving at more than 100mph, she also collided with another car at the intersection, tearing off the front part of the other vehicle.

The damaged car ground to a halt, while the unnamed woman’s car span out of control and crashed into the power lines.

See the CCTV footage here:

Neither the woman, her young daughter, or the other driver sustained any injuries, but the woman and her daughter were taken to hospital for evaluation.

It was here that police tested the woman for drugs and alcohol, but failed to detect anything that would have impaired her.

While speaking to police, the woman confessed to purposely driving through the red light and claimed that she did it to ‘test her faith with God’.

She further told police that she had been going through some ‘trials and tribulations’ at the time of the crash on June 15, and had recently lost her job.

Beachwood Police Department
Despite now facing multiple charges including felony assault, endangering a child, and driving under suspension, the woman said she believed she did the right thing, Fox 8 reports.

As of today, July 14, the investigation is still ongoing.

While those involved in this crash came out injury-free, people involved in another crash in Ohio last month weren’t so fortunate, with one adult and nine children tragically loing their lives in a 15-car pile-up.

Eight of the nine children to have died were between the ages of four and 17.

The devastating crash, which occurred June 19, was attributed to a tropical storm known as Storm Claudette.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

