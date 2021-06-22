unilad
Woman Who Claimed To Have 10 Babies Admitted To Psychiatric Ward

by : Hannah Smith on : 22 Jun 2021 11:38
Woman Who Claimed To Have 10 Babies Admitted To Psychiatric Ward@SchengenStory/Twitter

A South African woman who claimed she had given birth to 10 babies in the same pregnancy has been admitted to hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, said earlier this month she had delivered decuplets; in what would be a world record, the claim led the Guinness Book of World Records to confirm they were investigating.

However, in recent weeks speculation has gathered pace that Sithole had not in fact given birth to 10 children – or any children at all for that matter – and now, according to local news sites, she’s been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Sithole had told journalists she was originally informed she was carrying six children, before the number was revised up to eight. She claimed to have eventually delivered seven boys and three girls after a seven-month pregnancy.

Yet Eyewitness News reports a source claimed a medical assessment of Sithole had shown no evidence of a recent pregnancy, as well as ‘no physical scars to indicate a recent C-section,’ as she had previously claimed.

To add fuel to the speculation, Sithole’s partner Teboga Tsotetsi, has revealed that he himself has not seen any evidence of the children.

In a statement reported by indy100, his family said:

[Teboga] made several attempts to visit his girlfriend, but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of her babies.

The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologize for any inconvenience and embarrassment.

Sithole’s lawyer told Pretoria News his client was ‘now being held against her will’ at Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg, saying ‘she declined that she should be taken to the Tembisa Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation because she felt strongly that she is of sound mind.’

