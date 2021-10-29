Woman Who ‘Convinced Husband He Had Alzheimer’s For 20 Years’ Has Been Arrested

Alamy

A Connecticut woman who allegedly convinced her husband he had Alzheimer’s disease for two decades as part of a long con has been arrested.

According to East Haven Police, 63-year-old Donna Marino has been stealing from her husband since 1999, managing to forge his signature on pension checks, social security checks, worker’s compensation settlements and other legal documents, before reportedly stashing the money away in a secret bank account.

During their time together, Marino is said to have controlled all of the finances in the relationship, and her husband was left oblivious to any thefts going on behind his back.

Marino is also accused of gaining power of attorney for her husband by using a friend, also a notary public, to sign the legal document when he wasn’t around, later going on to file taxes in his name without his knowledge, police said. Due to having convinced him he had Alzheimer’s, he never felt the need to make sure his finances were all in order.

Marino also allegedly stole a number of her husband’s belongings, including but not limited to expensive jewellery and collectable coins. She told police she used any stolen money to help family members with everyday bills and groceries, NBC Connecticut reports.

However, last year, amid concerns from other family members, her husband reportedly went to authorities about his wife, alleging large-scale fraud. He’s also filed for divorce.

Police issued a warrant for her arrest, but she turned herself in on Wednesday this week, October 27. Marino appeared in court a day later, charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery, and is being held on a $25,000 bond.