Woman Who Coughed On Food Claiming She Had Coronavirus Gets Jail Time

A woman has received jail time for claiming she had coronavirus and proceeding to cough on food in a store.

Officials said that the woman claimed to have coronavirus before coughing on various items, including fresh produce, at a local supermarket in Pennsylvania.

The store apparently had to get rid of thousands of dollars worth of stock as a result.

Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, allegedly also spat on the food in the supermarket during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities in Hanover Township reported that on March 25, 2020, Cirko entered a Gerrity’s supermarket near Wilkes-Barre and proceeded to yell that she had coronavirus and would make everyone sick, before coughing on a range of the store’s merchandise.

Cirko allegedly made terrorist threats as well as she made her way through a few aisles, before also ‘attempting to steal a 12 pack of beer as she was being ordered to leave the store by employees’, The Hill reported.

In June, the woman pleaded guilty to a felony count of making bomb threats and on Tuesday was sentenced to at least a year in jail.

Despite Cirko testing negative for coronavirus, her attorney stated that she had been intoxicated when the incident occurred.

In her court hearing, Cirko said she wished she could ‘take it back’ and apologised to the supermarket.

The co-owner of the supermarket chain, Joe Fasula, called Cirko’s actions a ‘twisted prank’ and claimed that over $35,000 worth of the shop’s merchandise had to be resultantly thrown out.

Cirko’s behaviour was branded ‘totally outrageous’ by a Luzerne Country judge and she was subsequently sentenced to between one and two years in jail. Cirko was also handed eight years of probation following her sentence and ordered to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution. She was charged not only with making terrorist threats but also threatening to use a biological agent and making criminal mischief – both of which are also felony counts.