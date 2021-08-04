Woman Who Escaped Cult Shares Traumatic Experience And How She Got Out

cameron_film/Instagram

A woman raised in the British branch of the Children of God cult has shared details of her traumatic experience and how she eventually escaped.

Bexy Cameron’s family joined the cult in 1972 and were the public face of the movement for a period of time.

The Children of God cult ran communes across the world, and Cameron has now warned that religious sects exist ‘on our doorstep’.

Today, the 38-year-old appeared on television show Lorraine to speak about her time within the cult and how she eventually escaped when she was 15 years old.

According to Cameron, followers of the cult were kept ‘very separate’ from the rest of the world, and within her time in the cult, she was told that they were preparing to fight in a final battle between good and evil.

Cameron dismissed the idea that religious communities and cults are just an ‘American thing’. She revealed that religious communes like the Children of Cult God cult can even be found in ‘places as innocuous’ as just outside of Rugby, Warwickshire.

She said, ‘That’s one of the strangest things looking back, these experiences are other worldly in so many ways but they happened in the countryside, on our doorstep.’

David Berg founded and led the Children of God cult, and was known to followers of the cult as The King, Father David or Moses David.

Cameron’s father had a rough childhood and ended up being a heavy drinker by the time he was 12 years old. Cameron’s grandmother tried to ‘rescue’ him, but joined the cult instead.

The cult raised children ‘as the army for the end time, for Armageddon’, Cameron explained. Children were not allowed to watch television or listen to music, due to needing to be kept ‘pure’ and away from outside influence.

Cameron compared the cult to an ‘otherwordly experience’, calling its methods of teaching ‘fantastical’. She said, ‘We were raised to believe we were going to be like the X-Men, having lasers coming out of our eyes and breathe fire and being the chosen ones.’

Cameron spoke of how the cult covered up windows when travelling around the country so that group members would not be able to know where they were travelling from or to.

At the age of 10, Cameron noticed that a spy for the cult was watching her brother and denying doing so. She passed her brother a note to let him know what was happening, however Cameron got caught and was punished with a year of silence.

The punishment involved a ban of all forms of contact, including physical, verbal and eye contact.

While a wider audience may find it difficult to understand the experiences Cameron went through during her time within the cult, she hopes that in sharing her memories, people can still try to find a way to connect to the ‘themes’, such as isolation and betrayal.

Cameron went on to say:

The experience of being shunned while you’re within a community, not being able to have eye contact or laughter… any form of communicating was completely banned to me. Essentially we were part of a rebellion happening amongst teenagers in our group… definitely the ones I grew up with had a sense of right and wrong. We knew what was happening wasn’t okay. Even though we didn’t know what was going on in the outside world, we knew this wasn’t right.

Due to younger members of the cult rebelling against the teachings, they were moved to a separate camp and put through intensive types of discipline and punishment.

Cameron met another young person there who had also been given a year of silence, and remain best friends to the present day.

She called their friendship a ‘form of escape’ from the cult.

Cameron was later expelled from the cult after they realised her plans to escape, leaving behind her parents and 11 siblings. She had made plans to escape with a boy she had become friends with in a neighbouring town.

While Cameron may have left, the cult still exists to this day. However, it’s now changed its name to The Family International after Children of God was abolished in February 1978.

The Family International has claimed it is ‘unfamiliar’ with past experiences that took place in the group and subsequently is ‘not in the position to respond to their narratives’. It went on to offer its ‘sincere apologies’ to any ex-member of the group who had experienced anything ‘negative or harmful’ during their time in the group as a child.

It concluded by saying that it has a three -decade-old ‘zero tolerance policy’ that is in place to protect minors and prevent abuse and that they ‘do not give credence to tales of institutionalised abuse’.

Bexy Cameron is a filmmaker, writer and creative director. She has since written a book about her time growing up in the cult. The book also documents her road trip across America to explore the underbelly of such cults. The book, titled Cult Following: My escape and return to the Children of God was released on July 8 2021.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues in this story, you can speak in confidence about where to get help from Mind free on 0300 123 3393, 9am–6pm Monday to Friday.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.