Woman Who Helped Kill Her Mother And Was Released From Prison Early Has Been Arrested Again

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Nov 2021 18:21
Woman Who Helped Kill Her Mother And Was Released From Prison Early Has Been Arrested AgainAlamy

A woman who was released early from prison after being convicted of helping to kill her own mother has been arrested again upon returning to the United States. 

Heather Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, after she was convicted of helping her then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer kill her in a hotel.

Mack was found guilty of helping Schaefer stuff her mother’s body into a suitcase, but she was released on Friday, October 29, after serving seven years and two months of her sentence. Schaefer, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison, remains behind bars.

Heather Mack and Tommy Schaefer (Alamy)Alamy

The 26-year-old reportedly planned to go to Los Angeles after being released, but the FBI told her she would instead have to return to her native state of Chicago. Her attorney said she was expected to land at O’Hare Airport at 9.30am local time today, November 3, and Mack was taken into custody again as soon as she landed.

Both Mack and Schaefer are facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in a federal indictment filed in 2017 and unsealed today in Chicago’s federal court ahead of Mack’s return.

Mack’s attorney, Brian Claypool, has argued she can’t be charged because she already served time in Bali for the crime and warned ‘it’s gonna be a war’ if Mack was arrested, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He added: ‘It’s gonna be a dogfight, because they are being punitive toward Heather.’

Double jeopardy does not apply in this case as Mack’s original sentence was in another country, though ABC7 notes the US Code establishes that the federal government won’t prosecute someone charged and convicted of the same crime elsewhere.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Mack’s return, Claypool said: ‘We don’t believe that the U.S. attorney’s office has legal authority to arrest Heather in Chicago tomorrow for a crime that she was already prosecuted for, and convicted, and spent significant time in jail in Bali, Indonesia.’

Heather Mack. (Alamy)Alamy

Mack flew to the US with her six-year-old daughter, Stella, who she gave birth to in prison following her initial arrest. At an emergency guardianship hearing yesterday, a judge granted a request for Stella to be placed with a person of the family’s choosing until the details of Mack’s arrest become more clear.

The six-year-old’s paternal grandmother is preparing to sue for guardianship of Stella, with her lawyer explaining the grandmother has ‘had regular contact’ and ‘wants what’s best for her.’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

