Woman Who Organised 'Anti-Lockdown' Rally Arrested And Charged PA Images

A New Jersey woman behind an ‘anti-lockdown’ rally has been arrested and charged, as the state’s measures against the outbreak are further enforced.

Advert

Furore at ‘government overreach’ is increasing among certain Americans. Across the country, there have been more than 735,000 cases and 39,000 deaths. In New Jersey alone, there have been more than 80,000 cases and 4,000 deaths in just six weeks.

With stay-at-home orders being rolled out nationwide, some right-leaning critics have been taking a stand, dubbing the current circumstances a ‘playdemic’. After allegedly organising one such protest, Kim Pagan, of Toms River, was taken into custody for violating lockdown rules.

Friday, April 17, marked the first rally in the tri-state area. Similar events have been taking place in Oklahoma, Idaho, Virginia and most significantly of all, Texas – where Infowars’ Alex Jones urged people to ‘lead the way against the tyrants’, proclaiming that the government ‘can’t close America’.

Advert

Pagan reportedly assisted in banding a crowd of protesters together in a car park in Hamilton, New Jersey. In clips posted online, police officers can be seen handing summonses to those taking part. Some of whom honked their horns, others held up posters reading ‘MURPHY’S LAW WORSE THAN COVID-19’.

The arrest comes as Governor Phil Murphy extended lockdown measures, with schools remaining closed until May 15 (much like its neighbouring New York, which has furthered its Pause NY order). In order to assist New Jersey in their fight against the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo has pledged 100 ventilators to be sent across the river.

The actions of the protesters, while newsworthy, aren’t indicative of the US’s widespread attitude towards government measures. Earlier this month, an AP-NORC survey showed that three-quarters of Americans supported staying at home, as per NBC New York.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t suppress the mindless views of some commentators – for example, those of White House adviser Stephen Moore, who likened anti-lockdown activists to civil rights hero Rosa Parks.

Stephen Moore PA Images

He told The Washington Post:

I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded. I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks – they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.

Advert

Moore is one of several conservative insiders leaning on President Donald Trump, who has publicly supported the protesters, to relax measures surrounding the outbreak – irregardless of whether substantial infrastructure around testing is in place.

President Donald Trump PA Images

In spite of the outrage from his initial comparison to Parks, Moore continued in a separate video conference, saying: ‘This is a great time for civil disobedience. We need to be the Rosa Parks here and protest against these government injustices.’

Of all the responses, author N.K. Jemisin’s was the most aptly scathing, writing on Twitter: ‘Rosa Parks was not protesting for the right to KILL PEOPLE WITH A VIRUS.’

The virus has spurred a tidal wave of job losses across America, seeing more than 6.65 million citizens file for unemployment at the start of April. However, this is not equatable to a loss of civil liberties, nor is lockdown an infringement on your freedom, it’s simply insuring it for the future.