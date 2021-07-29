Woman Who Ran Mexican Drug Cartel ‘Fuelling Violence’ Finally Convicted

US Department of Justice

The leader of a Mexican drug cartel nicknamed ‘The Female Boss’ has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Luz Irene Fajardo Campos, often referred to as ‘La Comadre,’ or ‘La Madrina’ in Mexico, was convicted for her role in what US prosecutors described as a ‘sophisticated’ ring that smuggled cocaine and meth into the United States.

With Campos’s conviction, prosecutors say they believe they have ‘cut the head off of the snake’ when it comes to her cartel, which was recognisable for the ‘JENCA’ stamps printed on its cocaine bricks.

US Department of Justice

In a statement, Drug Enforcement Administration official Cheri Oz said:

Drug traffickers like Fajardo Campos tear at the very fabric of our communities. She made millions of dollars from pushing thousands of pounds of poison into American communities while at the same time fuelling violence and crime across the United States. Today, justice was served.

Campos is one of a small but growing number of female cartel leaders in Mexico, where women involved in the drugs trade have more typically been limited to roles as narco wives or drug mules in an industry where abuse of women is rife.

US Department of Justice

Bonnie Klapper, a lawyer who has represented a number of female drug traffickers, said that Campos case illustrated how female narcos were becoming more prominent, telling VICE, ‘Just as the role of women is growing in legitimate businesses as women have demonstrated they are every bit as capable as men if not moreso, the same trend is occurring in the drug world.’

The cartel leader was arrested in Colombia in 2017 and extradited to the US. She pleaded not guilty to the charges facing her after her two adult sons were murdered following her arrest, with the powerful Sinaloa Cartel warning her not to co-operate with the authorities.

Her defence lawyer told VICE that Campos had ‘sacrificed herself by going to trial because of what happened to her children’ in order to protect her surviving family.