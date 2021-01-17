Woman Who Rioted US Capitol Charged After High School Friends Contact FBI ITV/FBI

The pro-Trump rioter, who was allegedly pictured holding Nancy Pelosi’s broken name plate, has been identified by the FBI, thanks to tip-offs from her high school friends.

Emily Hernandez, from Sullivan in Missouri, was charged with five federal counts, including stealing or disposing of government property on Friday, January 15, however court documents reveal that as of the following day she still had not been arrested.

Footage shown on ITV News showed the woman, alleged to be Hernandez, holding the wooden name plate, which was shattered by a male moments later. Federal authorities say the name plate will cost $870 to replace.

The New York Post reports that a criminal complaint cites three anonymous tip-offs, which led to the identification of the young woman.

One person is said to have sent the link to Hernandez’s Facebook page, on which she posted to show she was part of the siege, and another shared screenshots from her Snapchat, which appeared to show her under the Capitol dome.

She is one of more than 120 rioters who have been tracked down by the FBI after appearing in photographs and videos taken during the deadly siege, which claimed the lives of five people.

Hundreds of pro-Trump supporters sieged the government building while a vote was taking place for the official certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win.

The rally quickly turned to violence as rioters forced their way into the US Capitol building, leading to the death of four protesters and one Capitol police officer, who was hit on the head by a fire extinguisher and succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Richard Barnett, from Arkansas, faces similar charges after he was pictured sitting in Pelosi’s office chair and later filmed holding an envelope he had taken from her office.