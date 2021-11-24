unilad
Advert

Woman Who Shouted ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ At Airport Is Arrested

by : Hannah Smith on : 24 Nov 2021 18:11
Woman Who Shouted 'Let's Go Brandon' At Airport Is ArrestedLas Vegas Metro Police/Alamy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police for causing a disturbance onboard a flight, after refusing to wear a mask and shouting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ as she was escorted from the airport.

Katrina Alspaugh, 51, was reportedly first detained by officers at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after appearing to aim a punch at a fellow passenger who confronted her about failing to wear a mask as she went through a security checkpoint.

Advert
Katrina Alspaugh (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

After ultimately being released when the other passenger declined to press charges, police were once again called to arrest the woman after she was removed from her Allegiant Air flight for causing a disturbance.

Local news channel KSNV reports that Alspaugh allegedly became uncooperative and argumentative as officers asked her to leave the airport, and began ‘yelling obscenities’ and shouting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ as she was taken from the jet bridge in a wheelchair.

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ has become a popular phrase in right-wing circles in recent weeks, where it’s used as a code to mean ‘F**k Joe Biden.’

Advert
Allegiant Air flight (Alamy)Alamy

Alspaugh has since been charged with a misdemeanour of public conduct at an airport.

Airlines have reported a significant increase in disturbances onboard flights and in airports over the past year, with more than 5,240 reports of unruly passenger filed since January 2021. The majority of the reports involved passengers refusing to comply with mask-wearing policies, with face coverings mandated by law on flights and in airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration is able to issue fines to unruly passengers, some reaching upwards of $40,000, however, earlier this year industry figures called on lawmakers to allow criminal charges to be pressed against those causing disturbances.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

‘Deadliest Ever’ Migrant Channel Crossing Leaves At Least 27 Dead
News

‘Deadliest Ever’ Migrant Channel Crossing Leaves At Least 27 Dead

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Ahmaud Arbery: Verdict Reached In Homicide Trial
News

Ahmaud Arbery: Verdict Reached In Homicide Trial

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target
Gaming

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, Las Vegas

Credits

KCNV

  1. KCNV

    Woman arrested at airport after mask disturbance, yelling 'Let's go Brandon'

 