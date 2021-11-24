Woman Who Shouted ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ At Airport Is Arrested

Las Vegas Metro Police/Alamy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police for causing a disturbance onboard a flight, after refusing to wear a mask and shouting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ as she was escorted from the airport.

Katrina Alspaugh, 51, was reportedly first detained by officers at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after appearing to aim a punch at a fellow passenger who confronted her about failing to wear a mask as she went through a security checkpoint.

Advert 10

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

After ultimately being released when the other passenger declined to press charges, police were once again called to arrest the woman after she was removed from her Allegiant Air flight for causing a disturbance.

Local news channel KSNV reports that Alspaugh allegedly became uncooperative and argumentative as officers asked her to leave the airport, and began ‘yelling obscenities’ and shouting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ as she was taken from the jet bridge in a wheelchair.

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ has become a popular phrase in right-wing circles in recent weeks, where it’s used as a code to mean ‘F**k Joe Biden.’

Advert 10

Alamy

Alspaugh has since been charged with a misdemeanour of public conduct at an airport.

Airlines have reported a significant increase in disturbances onboard flights and in airports over the past year, with more than 5,240 reports of unruly passenger filed since January 2021. The majority of the reports involved passengers refusing to comply with mask-wearing policies, with face coverings mandated by law on flights and in airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration is able to issue fines to unruly passengers, some reaching upwards of $40,000, however, earlier this year industry figures called on lawmakers to allow criminal charges to be pressed against those causing disturbances.

Advert 10