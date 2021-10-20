Woman Who Started To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters Speaks Out

[A protester] said ‘We’re not moving’ and laughed and that really really p***ed me off.

In the end I said ‘Alright then, if you’re not going to move I’m going to drive at you’. So I got in my car and I went up to them. But I didn’t hit them I just nudged them slowly along the road. It was a scare tactic. I thought they would move but they didn’t.

I shouldn’t have let the anger get the better of me but they pushed me to the edge.