Woman Who Survived Plane Crash Records Herself Moaning About Landing

A 24-year-old who survived a plane crash has gone viral after complaining about the incident moments after it happened.

As the other passengers thanked the pilot for saving their lives after the plane lost power in both engines, Alla Garkovenko took to social media to post an ‘ungrateful’ video, complaining about being stuck in a field moments after the crash.

Alla filmed herself a friend walking through the field, away from the plane, saying ‘We crashed, damn,’ and ‘this is shit’. Footage from the crash also shows the moment the plane landed in the cornfield, and even the birds which apparently caused it.

The plane, an Airbus-321, suffered complete engine failure moments after takeoff when it reportedly flew into a flock of birds. The plane was said to be on its way to the tourist region of Crimea.

Alla, a pole dancer from Russia, filmed herself and her friend Darya ‘Dasha’ Kalgina as they walked with other passengers through head-high crops away from the plane.

During the video, visibly muddy from the crash, she says: ‘We crashed, damn. With bloody Ural Airlines. And now we are in some corn damned field. This is shit.’ Before adding sarcastically: ‘Isn’t this cool?’

Alla added: ‘Look… we are [covered] in dirt, just as we booked to go to Crimea.’ However, the 24-year-old apparently received a fair bit of criticism on social media after she posted the video, with some people labelling her ‘ungrateful’ and ‘arrogant’ after the treacherous crash.

The pilot, 41-year-old Damir Yusupov, however, was praised by others for managing to control the plane during the crash landing, as no major injuries were reported.

Alla followed up her post, and the criticism she received, with further posts on social media, MailOnline reports.

She added:

To say that I’m lucky is to say nothing. Thank you, God, you really saved me. I was not scared at all, but only now do I realise that two hours ago I could have stopped existing.

According to The Guardian, there were 233 passengers on board the Airbus-321 when it crash landed in the cornfield. The pilot, Damir Yusupov, was hailed a hero by local media, after he managed to land the plane in the field with both engines off and its landing gear up.

All passengers thankfully survived the emergency landing, though the Russian health ministry reported 23 people were injured.

