Woman Who Urged Boyfriend To Kill Himself To Be Released Early From Prison

A Massachusetts woman who urged her own boyfriend to kill himself is set to be released early from prison on account of good behaviour, despite the parole board having just denied a bid to reduce her sentence.

Michelle Carter, 22, has had her release date moved up to March 13 from an original release date of May 5. Authorities have stated this is because of good behaviour, with Carter being described as a ‘model inmate’ by prison officials at Bristol County House Correction in Dartmouth.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Parole Board has rejected Carter’s bid for early release after serving less than half of her 15-month prison sentence.

In a statement, Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jonathan Darling informed CNN how inmates in Massachusetts may earn up to 10 days monthly for working at the jail and attending educational programmes.

Following their decision to deny Carter early release, The Massachusetts Parole Board has said Carter ‘needs to further address’ the factors which led to her encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to kill himself.

As reported by CNN, the board’s decision states:

The [Board] is troubled that Ms. Carter not only encouraged Mr. Conrad (Roy III) to take his own life, she actively prevented others from intervening in his suicide. Ms. Carter’s self-serving statements and behavior, leading up to and after his suicide, appear to be irrational and lacked sincerity.

One board member reportedly wrote:

Given subject’s behavior in facilitating victim’s death, release not compatible w[ith] best interest of society, Did not provide sufficient insight into reason for lack of empathy at time of crime and surrounding time period.

According to CNN, Carter’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, described the board’s decision as being ‘obviously premised on the incorrect and dangerous prior legal ruling’.

Carter encouraged Roy, 18, to kill himself on on July 13, 2014. She was 17 years old at the time and had recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital. Following Roy’s death, investigators found Roy had texted Carter while he was contemplating suicide, encouraging him to do so.

In 2017, Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced by a Juvenile Court Judge to serve a 15 month prison sentence. Carter began serving her sentence as of February 11, 2019.

In July, Carter appealed her conviction to the US Supreme Court; arguing that her rights to freedom of speech had been violated.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.