unilad
Advert

Woman Who Used Alexa To Scream ‘Get The W**** Out’ At Ex’s Partner Gets Suspended Sentence

by : Julia Banim on : 09 Oct 2021 14:06
Woman Who Used Alexa To Scream ‘Get The W**** Out' At Ex's Partner Gets Suspended SentenceAlamy

A woman who used an Amazon Alexa device to scream abuse at her ex’s new partner has been handed a suspended sentence.

Phillipa Copleston-Warren, 46, from London, was jailed for three months, with her sentence suspended for one year. Isleworth Crown Court heard how Copleston-Warren gained access to the Amazon Echo at the home of her former boyfriend, 100 miles away from her Chelsea home.

Advert

Using an app, Copleston-Warren was able to scream the words ‘get the w**** out’ through the speaker when the new partner entered her ex-partner’s bedroom, and was also able to switch the bedside lamp on and off.

Amazon Alexa (Alamy)Alamy

As reported by the BBC News, the unnamed former boyfriend had been caring for Copleston-Warren’s dog at his Lincolnshire home in October 2019 after it had undergone medical treatment.

Because of this situation, Copleston-Warren was permitted joint access to the Alexa system as well as CCTV cameras, so that she might be able to check on her pet.

Advert

The court heard how Copleston-Warren went on to post a naked picture of her ex on Facebook, with the caption ‘Do I look fat???’. She also locked him out of his Facebook and Match.com accounts, and sent derogatory messages to his new girlfriend.

While passing sentence, Judge John Denniss said:

I have no doubt that at the time of the offence you were concerned about your dog and the operation it had just had.

But I am not convinced at all that that was the primary or the only factor that was causing you personal distress.

There was an element which was nasty, of jealousy, of revenge, and irrational behaviour which led to fury-like behaviour in you.

I use the word because it reminds me of the aphorism, ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,’ and here there are elements of that fury.

Amazon Alexa (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

In a victim impact statement, Copleston-Warren’s former partner described how he believed the incident had ‘ruined’ the respect others had once had for him, leaving him ‘devastated’.

Copleston-Warren, who had previously pled guilty to disclosing private sexual images with the intention of causing distress, was also given a seven-year restraining order.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week
News

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover
Featured

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy
Life

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’
News

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, London, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

BBC News

  1. BBC News

    Amazon Alexa: Woman used smart speaker to threaten ex's new partner

 