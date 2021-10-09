Woman Who Used Alexa To Scream ‘Get The W**** Out’ At Ex’s Partner Gets Suspended Sentence

I have no doubt that at the time of the offence you were concerned about your dog and the operation it had just had.

But I am not convinced at all that that was the primary or the only factor that was causing you personal distress.

There was an element which was nasty, of jealousy, of revenge, and irrational behaviour which led to fury-like behaviour in you.

I use the word because it reminds me of the aphorism, ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,’ and here there are elements of that fury.