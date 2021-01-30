Woman Who Wanted To Shoot Pelosi 'Right In The Friggin' Brain' Charged Department of Justice/PA Images

A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘right in the friggin’ brain’ has now been arrested and charged.

A selfie video taken by Dawn Bancroft shows her leaving the US Capitol building during the January 6 insurrection, alongside another woman by the name of Diana Santos-Smith. The women, who are both from Pennsylvania, can both be seen wearing MAGA hats.

Advert 10

In the video, which was reportedly sent to her children, Bancroft can be heard boasting about how she had managed to get inside the Capitol building, stating, ‘We got inside, we did our part. We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain, but we didn’t find her’.

Pelosi PA Images

It’s believed ‘Nancy’ here refers to Pelosi, who had been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump during his time in office. Following the Capitol riots, Pelosi was among those calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The FBI arrested Bancroft and Santos-Smith after being tipped off about the selfie video, as per the criminal complaint. The two women now face three federal charges, including entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Advert 10

As per the The Bucks County Courier Times, Santos-Smith was reportedly interviewed by investigators on January 20.

Santos-Smith initially denied entering the Capitol building after the pro-Trump Stop the Steal Rally held earlier that day, but later admitted to entering the Capitol with Bancroft after being shown the video which had been sent to the FBI.

pro trump supporters PA Images

In a subsequent interview, Bancroft told officers that she and Santos-Smith had entered the Capitol building at approximately 3pm, gaining entry through a broken window.

Advert 10

As per the complaint, the women claimed they had spent around 30 seconds inside the building:

Bancroft stated that she was aware that she was entering restricted grounds when she entered through the Capitol Building window.

Bancroft, who filmed the footage, later deleted it. She also asked her children to delete the video, after having sent it to them.