Woman Who Yelled At Starbucks Barista For Wearing Mask Wants Cut Of His $100,000 thumbnail Amber Lynn Gilles/Facebook/ArtieNBCSD/Twitter

More than $100,000 has been raised for a Starbucks barista in California who refused to serve an anti-mask customer. Now, she wants a cut.

Advert

On June 22, Amber Lynn Gilles visited her local Starbucks on Genesee Avenue, San Diego. At this time, face masks/coverings are mandatory inside all businesses inside the country, barring very specific medical conditions.

As an anti-vaxxer, Gilles believes ‘it starts with coffee but it ends with digital certificates, the mark of the beast and forced vaccinations’. Rightly, as he was entitled to, barista Lenin Gutierrez refused to serve her, prompting widespread public praise and a fundraiser for ‘tips’. As the total grows, Gilles thinks she’s entitled to some of that money.

Amber Lynn Gilles/Facebook

Gilles originally posted a photo of Lenin, wearing a mask, to Facebook, writing: ‘Meet Lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.’

Advert

In a later video explaining what happened, Lenin said: ‘Before I could say anything she flipped me off and said I don’t need one and she started cursing up a storm. She started calling people sheep and she left and within a few minutes came back and she asked for my name and took a photo.’

I’ve received numerous messages asking for my side of the story. Since this seems to be the most popular thread I decided to post my personal experience here. Thank you all for the love and support. Posted by Lenin Gutierrez on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

However, Gilles said: ‘I never threatened him, I just called him out on his actions.’ After attempting to publicly shame Lenin, Gilles is unhappy that she’s been publicly shamed in return: ‘I’ve received death threats, thousands. It’s very upsetting, it’s very scary.’

She added: ‘I was denied and discriminated against. I didn’t harass anyone, I called him out because I’m frustrated.’

As per NBC 7, Gilles is threatening to sue the creators of the GoFundMe page for ‘defamation and slander’. Matt Cowan, from Irvine, set up the fundraiser after seeing the original photo online.

‘I set it at $1,000 thinking that was a reach but we would be lucky if we hit like $250, and when we hit $100 I was overwhelmed by that,’ Cowan told KGTV, adding that he was struck by people ‘rallying around somebody for doing what they’re supposed to do and trying to protect everyone else’.

starbucks barista thanks you for tips GoFundMe

Advert

A Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement that while they want ‘everyone to feel welcome’, they ‘respectfully request customers follow social distancing and safety protocols recommended by public health officials, including wearing a facial covering when visiting our stores’.

Lenin, who taught dancing to kids prior to the pandemic, plans to use the money to achieve his dreams of becoming a dancer and help others get there too, while also looking at charities he could donate to.