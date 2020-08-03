Woman Yells 'I Hope You Die' At Mum And Kids For Not Wearing Masks In Georgia Walmart @StonedCoder/Twitter

A woman shopping at a Georgia Walmart has been caught on camera yelling at a mother and her young children for not wearing masks.

The enraged shopper appeared to be wearing a white N-95-type face mask, and could be seen reprimanding mother-of-three Desiree Alis and her kids for not wearing masks, even after Desiree explained that such young children did not have to wear face coverings in shops.

In footage that has since gone viral, the unnamed woman could be heard shouting, ‘I hope you all die because you’re going to kill me and my husband.’

Desiree can then be heard responding to the furious tirade by saying, ‘That’s such a great thing to say. You’re so ridiculous, you take care of yourself. Bye.’

The footage in question was taken on July 20 in Gainesville, and has since been widely shared. Many have expressed shock at how the woman had chosen to speak in such a way in front of children, with one social media user dubbing her ‘Karen of the Year 2020’.

Desiree has since spoken out about the incident, telling CBS46 how the woman had been ‘attacking the people that were coming in without masks’:

Everybody was just kind of ignoring her and walking on and going on about their business, but I just didn’t feel that it was right that she was wishing death upon people for not wearing a mask.

According to Desiree, Walmart had been enforcing the use of masks, however shoppers without face coverings were still allowed in.

Desiree said:

There was a man at the door who said, ‘If you have a mask can you please put your mask on,’ and we didn’t have any with us. But he didn’t say that we couldn’t come in.

Following the altercation, Desiree was left very upset, stating:

Whenever it all ended I just walked off and was shaking on the inside. And I started crying because I was so upset.

Last month, Walmart announced that stores across the US would begin requiring all customers to wear face coverings from July 20 onwards, with associates being trained to help ‘reduce friction’ for shoppers and to help make the process as easy as possible.