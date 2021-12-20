Women Executed For Being Witches 300 Years Ago Set To Receive Pardon

Alamy

Women executed for being witches during a ‘satanic panic’ in Scotland are set to receive posthumous pardons, more than 300 years after their deaths.

Over a period of almost 200 years spanning three different centuries, thousands of people in Scotland were executed for the crime of being a witch under the 1563 Witchcraft Act.

Now, after a campaign led by the Witches of Scotland, the Scottish government is set to officially issue pardons and apologies to the estimated 3,837 people who were tried for witchcraft in the country prior to the act’s repeal in 1736.

According to the campaign group, of those identified as having been targeted by the Witchcraft Act, 86% were women, with two-thirds of those who faced trial ultimately being convicted and executed.

The Sunday Times reports that the Scottish government has given its backing to proposals attempting to give retroactive justice to these women, paving the way for their names to be formally cleared, a full 283 years after the Witchcraft Act was repealed.

Campaigners have pointed out that the scale of the satanic panic in Scotland dwarfed other famous witch hunts, including the Salem witch trials.

‘Per capita, during the period between the 16th and 18th century, we [Scotland] executed five times as many people as elsewhere in Europe, the vast majority of them women,’ Witches of Scotland head Claire Mitchell QC said. ‘To put that into perspective, in Salem 300 people were accused and 19 people were executed. We absolutely excelled at finding women to burn in Scotland.’

The brutality of the period – which according to The Guardian saw five ‘great Scottish witch-hunts’ – was horrific, with women often forced into confessing under torture, before being strangled to death and burned so as to leave no body. In at least one incident, women convicted of witchcraft were rolled in barrels with spikes driven through them, before being burned. The earliest witch hunts were reportedly encouraged by King James VI of Scotland, who later went on to become James I of England.

Scotland’s move to acknowledge the injustice comes 20 years after the Massachusetts House of Representatives moved to officially declare the victims of the Salem witch trial innocent.