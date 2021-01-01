Women Should Decide Whether To Legalise Abortion, Mexican President Says PA Images

Mexico’s president has said that the country’s women should be the ones to decided whether to legalise abortion or not.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s comments came after Argentina recently voted to legalise abortion, making it the first Latin American country to do so.

Advert 10

Following Argentina’s historic move, the president was about abortion in Mexico. While he said the decision should be down to Mexico’s female residents, he refused to take a personal stand on whether the country should legalise abortion or not.

PA Images

As per Reuters, the 67-year-old said, ‘It’s a decision for women. […] It’s just that matters of this nature should not be decided from above.’

As it stands, abortion is legal in only two of Mexico’s states and remains illegal in the rest of the country, unless for exceptional circumstances such as rape or to save the life of the pregnant woman.

Advert 10

According to Human Rights Watch, in 13 of the 32 states, a child is allowed to be aborted if it’s found to have genetic malformations. In Yucatán alone, a woman is allowed to have an abortion if she already has three other children, for economic reasons.

PA Images

Despite López Obrador’s recent comments, just five months ago the Mexican Supreme Court rejected a bid to legalise abortion there.

The rejected case revolved around an injunction granted in the eastern state of Veracruz, reported BBC News, with the hope of similar injunctions then taking place in other states.

Advert 10

The case came after a judge in Veracruz approved an injunction ordering the state’s Congress to remove articles 149, 150 and 154 of the local penal code. The removal of these articles would have decriminalised abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, allowed terminations for health reasons, and removed the time limit on abortions in cases of rape.

Abortions for the sake of protecting the pregnant woman’s health is currently only legal in 10 Mexican states, according to Human Rights Watch.