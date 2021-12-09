Wonder Woman Is Queer And Has A Girlfriend In New DC Comics Series

Harrison Williams

A new groundbreaking DC Comics series has revealed that Wonder Woman is queer and has a girlfriend.

Following a recent DC Comics series that saw Superman come out as bi-sexual earlier this year, Wonder Woman has now also been revealed to be part of the LGBTQ+ community with the latest update to her story.

Titled Dark Knights of Steel, the series is set in a new universe for Wonder Woman and will even have a connection to Superman, as her girlfriend is related to the Man Of Steel.

The way readers find out about Wonder Woman’s relationship status takes place in Dark Knights of Steel #2, which is part of the new series that is set in a medieval fantasy style universe.

During a scene where Wonder Woman is training with princess Zala, Lois Lane arrives to tell Zala that her father, Superman, has been murdered.

Zala who is clearly upset by the news, is consoled by Wonder Woman as the two women are then seen in a close embrace. A passionate kiss is shown, before Zala is forced to fly off with tears in her eyes.

DC Comics/Dark Knights of Steel #2

Written by Tom Taylor, Yasmine Putri, Arif Prianto and Wes Abbott, the new Wonder Woman comic drifts away from the superhero’s previous love interest of Steve Trevor. However, this should not be a surprise for longtime fans of Wonder Woman as her writer Greg Rucka revealed that she was queer in 2016. Rucka famously revealed she had been ‘in relationships and had relationships with other women’, although it was never publicly explored before.

Dark Knights of Steel series follows other DC Comics series’ that also explore superheroes and their sexuality. Earlier this year, the new Superman, Clark Kent’s son, was revealed to be bi-sexual and in a relationship with with budding journalist Jay Nakamura. Batman’s sidekick Robin, in the era of Tim Drake, also came out as bi-sexual in a recent comic this year.

It’s not yet known how Wonder Woman’s sexuality and relationships will play out, but it is expected to be explored more in the current series.