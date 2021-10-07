Woody Harrelson Punched An Eager Fan ‘In Self-Defense’ At Watergate Hotel

Alamy

Woody Harrelson is reported to have been defending himself when he punched an eager fan who was taking his picture.

While celebrities have an ongoing battle with paparazzi taking pictures of them, fans are usually allowed to snap a pictures of their favorite stars. However, when a celebrity is against anyone taking their photo, they can have a tendency to get defensive.

Advert 10

That seems to be the case with an incident involving actor Woody Harrelson, who is said to have punched a persistent fan who was taking pictures of him.

Alamy

According to eyewitness, Harrelson was outside the famous Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C., getting dinner with his daughter at the hotel’s rooftop bar. A fan is said to have approached the actor and wanted to take pictures, to which Harrelson did not agree to.

Police reported that Harrelson approached the fan, ‘got into a verbal dispute’ and requested that the man delete the photos he had taken. The fan in question is alleged to have been drinking and is said to have lunged at the actor and tried to grab his neck. In reaction to this, Harrelson reportedly acted in self-defense and punched the fan.

Advert 10

Alamy

While the fan fled the scene immediately following the altercation, he was tracked down inside the hotel and later arrested.

Harrelson is not facing charges, but charges against the man are pending.