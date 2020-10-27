Woolworths Looks Set To Return To UK High Streets Next Year PA Images

Twelve years after the store went into administration, Woolworths could be making a shock return to UK high streets.

Known for its huge choice of children’s toys and games, six-year-old me would be overjoyed at the news of its return.

The news was announced by a Twitter account purporting to be Woolworths UK today, October 27.

The tweet read, ‘Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store! A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ.’

The account also announced that Woolworths will be opening three new trial stores in ‘late 2021’.

It explained:

So… we’re popular (that’s for sure!) Our trial stores will open in 2021. Very own the online Woolsworths [sic], so we will be retail only. Before we launch we have a few legal contracts to sign, but we’re super excited!

Following the announcement, people took to social media to share their memories of the store. One person wrote, ‘Don’t screw this up – you need authentic Woolworths pick and mix, exactly how it used to be!’

Someone else said, ‘I would like to see the stores come back without any changes from before apart from music etc as it’s formats go out of date. Woolworth was the only place that sold things you couldn’t get anywhere else and I would like to see that again.’

Another Twitter user shared a picture of what a typical Woolworths store looked like in the ’90s, and I’m sure I’m not the only one feeling it all come rushing back to me.

The store has promised further announcements about its return through the week, so keep your eyes peeled Woolworths fans.

We should say, however, that the Woolworths UK account has yet to be verified and as such it should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, if this does happen, could this be the news that saves 2020?!

Update: The tweet was a hoax. A spokesperson said: ‘We own the Woolworths trademark in the UK. The Twitter account UKWoolworths is not connected to The Very Group’, LBC News reports.