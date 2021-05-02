Worker Who Spent 5 Years As Modern Day Slave Should Get $546,000 From Manager, Court Rules

WPDE/J. Reuben Long Detention Center

A US court has ruled that a man who was forced to work more than 100 hours a week without pay should receive restitution amounting to $546,000.

Former restaurant manager Bobby Paul Edward pleaded guilty in 2019 to a forced labour charge after demanding John Christopher Smith, who has intellectual disabilities, work seven days a week at the J&J Cafeteria in Conway, South Carolina.

Edwards was initially ordered to pay Smith $273,000 in back pay, but this month the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the worker should get extra money due to federal labour rules that entitle him to double the pay and overtime he was owed.

Horry County Sheriff's Office

Edwards, who is white, began managing the restaurant where Smith, who is Black, worked as a buffet cook in 2009.

Smith had worked at the establishment since he was 12 years old, but when Edwards took over he stopped paying the worker, forced him to work every day of the week and subjected him to racial epithets and threats, according to prosecutors cited by The Post and Courier.

During his shifts, Edwards is said to have also assaulted Smith to get him to work faster and punish him for mistakes, allegedly using his fists, a belt, pots, pans and hot tongs to strike the worker.

The manager was arrested on a state charge of assault and battery after social workers were made aware of the abuse in 2014.

The initial order for $273,000 in back pay represented unpaid wages and overtime computed under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, but federal prosecutors appealed the decision and argued Smith was owed more because of the delay in getting his pay.

The appellate court agreed, stating: ‘(W)hen an employer fails to pay those amounts (regular and overtime pay), the employee suffers losses, which includes the loss of the use of that money during the period of delay.’

The final decision about how much to pay Smith has now been sent back to the district court.