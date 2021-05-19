World-Famous Galapagos Rock Formation, Darwin’s Arch, Collapses Into Sea
The famous Galapagos rock formation, Darwin’s Arch, has collapsed into the sea.
Images shared by the Ministry of Environment for Ecuador reveal that the arch has been reduced to just two rocky pillars, the top part having completely fallen away.
According to a statement from Ecuador’s environment ministry, the top fell away as ‘a consequence of natural erosion’.
As per this statement:
The collapse of Darwin’s Arch, the attractive natural bridge found less than a kilometre from the main area of Darwin Island, was reported.
Darwin’s Arch is made of natural stone that at one time would have been part of Darwin Island, which is not open to visits by land.
As per a Facebook post from tour agency Aggressor Adventures, the collapse was witnessed by a group of tourists who had been out on a boat at the time.
According to this post:
Unfortunately today, our guests of the Galapagos Aggressor III experienced a once in a lifetime event. This morning at 11:20am local time, the world-famous Darwin’s Arch collapsed in front of their eyes. There are now only two pillars remaining.
Some in the dive & travel industry are already referring to this now as ‘The Pillars of Evolution’. We will miss this iconic site.
Located in the northern part of the archipelago, the arch was named after renowned English naturalist Charles Darwin, whose time in the Galapagos islands helped to form his ground-breaking theory of natural selection.
