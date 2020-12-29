World Health Organisation Warns There Could Be Worse Pandemics To Come
World Health Organisation (WHO) experts have warned there could be worse pandemics to come, remarking that, depite the severity of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this might ‘not necessarily the big one’.
These remarks were made at the WHO’s final media briefing of 2020, which emphasised that we as a species will now have to learn to live with the coronavirus.
Speaking during the briefing, Dr Mark Ryan, the head of the WHO emergencies program, stated that COVID-19 is likely to become endemic, explaining that countries will have to learn to live with the virus even after vaccines are rolled out.
Dr Ryan said:
I will say one thing, which may come as a shock to people. This pandemic has been very severe. It has spread around the world extremely quickly and has affected every corner of this planet. But this is not necessarily the big one.
This virus is very transmissible. It kills people and it has deprived so many people of loved ones. But its current case fatalities is reasonably low in comparison to other emerging diseases.
He continued:
This is a wake-up call. We are learning, now, how to do things better: science, logistics, training and governance, how to communicate better. But the planet is fragile. We live in an increasingly complex global society. These threats will continue.
If there is one thing we need to take from this pandemic, with all of the tragedy and loss, is we need to get our act together. We need to get ready for something that may even be more severe in future. We need to honour those we’ve lost by getting better at what we do every day.
Also speaking during the briefing, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explained that vaccines being rolled out will not necessarily mean that public health measures such as social distancing guidelines will be stopped in the future.
According to Dr Swaminathan, the first role of the vaccine is to prevent symptomatic disease, severe disease and deaths. However, it remains to be seen whether or not such vaccines will also reduce the number of infections or prevent the spread of the virus.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
