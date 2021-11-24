unilad
Arctic Blitz Could See Up To 20 Inches Of Snow Hit UK This Week

by : Shola Lee on : 24 Nov 2021 13:53
Arctic Blitz Could See Up To 20 Inches Of Snow Hit UK This WeekAlamy

Twenty inches of snow could fall across the country this weekend, so get your sledges ready.

If you’ve been waiting for a snow day, you might be in luck as the UK is set for an arctic blitz.

Tomorrow, November 25, temperatures are supposed to drop below zero, with winds of up to 80mph.

Snow (Alamy)
Snow (Alamy)

According to the Met Office, ‘prolonged periods’ of snow could fall across Scotland, Northern England and Wales.

Six inches of snow could also hit the West Midlands. However, according to Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge, there is ‘no sign’ of snow in lower areas.

That’s snow good news for the snow-lovers of southern England then.

However, Madge did say ‘never say never’, so cross your fingers and grab some gloves.

There are wind warnings for most of the UK, except for London, Essex and Kent. Madge added that the wind this weekend would be particularly strong.

November Snow Expected - AlamyAlamy
He explained:

We’ll see an unsettled period of weather entering the weekend, this the most notable feature being strong winds, the strongest that we will have seen this autumn.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for most of the UK on Saturday, with the Met Office reporting the warning via Twitter.

The post explains that the warning will be in place from 12am Saturday to 6pm, with winds of 70-80mph possible on some coasts.

This impending wintery weather could cause transport delays, road closures and power cuts. As a result, highway chiefs are said to be trying to recruit more drivers to help grit roads.

Drive safely sign (Alamy)Alamy

If you’ve been really feeling the cold recently, you aren’t alone.

Stephen Keates, a Met Office forecaster, explained: 

We’re noticing the cold more because November has been so mild until now. It feels like we are saying goodbye to autumn.

It appears that the colder weather has arrived from Iceland and will keep the country cool throughout December.

Here’s hoping for a white Christmas.

Topics: News, Met Office, Snow, UK, weather

