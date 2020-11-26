Australian Woman Finds Deadly Snake Behind Toaster While Making Breakfast Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation

In one of the things more frightening that could happen while making your morning breakfast, one Australia-based woman found a venomous snake hiding behind her toaster this week.

It is thought the red-bellied black snake may have slithered into her home in Brisbane when she went on a run and accidentally left the door open.

Upon discovery, the snake was poking its head out from behind the toaster only centimeters from her hand on the kitchen bench.

Saman Javed

‘When she came back she found the head of the snake poking out behind the toaster and the wall,’ said Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation owner Steven Brown, who was contacted by the woman to remove the snake.

‘She was pretty calm [when I got there]. She knew to stay away and not to take matters into her own hands, he told news.com.au.

In a Facebook post, Brown said the snake is capable of a fatal bite if handled or harassed.

According to the Australian Museum, red-bellied black snakes are generally shy and will generally only deliver a serious bite under severe distress.

Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation

Their bites are very painful and can result in blood clotting, swelling and muscle breakdown.

Australians can also expect more regular sightings of snakes due to a huge increase in their food sources, Brown added.

‘The rain earlier on seems to have encouraged green frogs, one of their favourite foods, but they eat pretty much anything and I wouldn’t say there are more around than usual at this time of year,’ he said, as per The Daily Mail.

Brown said it is likely the snake was seeking out a cool place to live, as temperatures continue to rise in Australia through the summer.

Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation

‘Red-bellied snakes feel the heat pretty bad because they are black and soak up the heat, but like all snakes they want a cool spot and tend to come towards people’s homes (especially) if the door is open,’ he said.

While the average adult snake can grow as long as two metres, there have been no known deaths linked to bites from this species.

Brown said that although the snake in this particular case was quite small, around 80cm, it could still have been dangerous.