Baby Monkey Plays With Tiger Best Friend As He Rides On His Back In Zoo
In what might be the cutest video of 2020, a baby monkey – nappy and all – is seen climbing up onto the back of a tiger cub.
Though smaller in size, the macaque, whose name is Ban Jin, is actually a month older than his playmate, a three-month-old cub named September.
The two unlikely friends, who both live at Hengshui Wildlife Park in northern China’s Hebei Province, seem to be perfectly comfortable in one another’s company.
The pair soon became best friends after both being born around the same time and growing up together, a zookeeper told MailOnline.
They are now allowed time to play together in an enclosure regularly.
Ms. Dai, a park manager, said:
They like to spend time together. We would let them play together sometimes.
At first, Ban Jin was quite afraid [of the tiger]. But they quickly became familiar with each other and are now best friends.
In the video, Ban Jin is seen wearing a nappy and climbing onto the cub’s back as September takes a few steps around the enclosure.
Only a baby himself, September is clearly struggling to walk around with the monkey on top of him.
Ban Jin clearly enjoyed himself, as soon after we see him actually standing up on September’s back.
The video has now been watched by more than 200,000 people after it was shared by the zoo on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok.
One viewer wrote, ‘Ban Jin is getting bolder these days. Look how much he enjoys the piggyback!’
Another user said, ‘What an adorable combo. The little monkey wants to play with the little tiger.’
The video also shows another monkey sitting close by, clearly unphased by the strange friendship.
This is the kind of 2020 content we all need.
