Boris Johnson Told Thousands Will Die Each Year Due To Heatwaves In ‘New Normal’
Boris Johnson has been warned that thousands will die if changes are not made to British infrastructure to help deal with continuous heatwaves.
The past week has seen the UK experience a heatwave that saw temperatures rise above 30°C and lead to 17 deaths. Baroness Brown of the Climate Change Committee has now told the prime minister that thousands will die if changes are not made to handle the increasing temperatures that she describes as the ‘new normal’.
Despite concerns about house prices rising by up to five times, Baroness Brown stated that the way homes are built within the UK needs to be altered in an attempt to reduce the fatalities caused by heat.
Baroness Brown noted, ‘Last year in England we had over 2500 excess deaths during the three heatwaves we had last summer,’ before going on to say that this is a continued issue and as a result, this alarming amount of deaths could continue.
As per The Sun, she stated:
In summer 2020 in the South East we had six successive days where the temp was 10 degrees above average.
This isn’t an emergency that happens occasionally, this is going to be the new normal with climate change.
To tackle this ’emergency’, Baroness Brown recommended the use of air conditioning units and eco-friendly heat pumps, which can also be reversed to function as air conditioning units. Interestingly, the engineer did not discuss cutting emissions that contribute to rising temperatures.
Instead, she called on the Environment Department and Ministry of Housing to unite on the issue and begin tackling the problem.
