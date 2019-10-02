Bull Gores Man Up His Bum During Running Of The Bulls

CEN

A man has been gored up the bum during a running of the bulls event in Spain. You love to see it.

I don’t know what people expect when they tease a hulking tank of an animal. Do people just do it for the adrenaline? F*ck knows, but it’s bloody stupid.

A 40-year-old man is the latest recipient of a bull’s annoyance, and my sympathy levels are extremely low.

Check out the video below:

The incident took place in the northern Spanish region of La Rioja, where a traditional festival was being held in honour of Catholic martyrs Saint Cosmas and Saint Damian.

The video shows the victim of the goring in the middle of the road, apparently trying to tease the bull as spectators watched on in safety from the sidelines.

The 40-year-old man is seen trying to to outmanoeuvre the rampaging bull by giving it the slip, known locally as a ‘recorte’ – like when your mate tries to catch you in a game of tag – but alas, it doesn’t work out for him.

CEN

The footage appears to show the bull goring him right up the bum, then flipping the festival-goer in the air before a group of people carry him away.

According to local media, the victim lost consciousness for a moment when the bull sent him crashing to the tarmac.

At first the unnamed man allegedly refused to be attended by the Red Cross medics on scene, but he eventually came to his senses and allowed them to treat the contusions he suffered.

PA

Due to the fact he momentarily passed out, paramedics decided he should be sent to hospital to check for a possible brain trauma, according to local media.

Local reports said he has since been released from hospital.

At the same running of the bulls event over the weekend, another man was gored in the leg by a rampant bull and needed hospital treatment.

PA

While bullfighting and bull-running is deeply rooted in Spain’s history, public opinion has shifted dramatically against it in recent years.

The most famous bull-run takes place in Pamplona during the San Fermin festival. At this year’s event, eight people were gored.

Since the first death in 1922, 15 people have died during the Pamplona festival. Daniel Jimeno Romero is the most recent fatality, who died during the 2009 event.

