Cher Working To Free Gorilla Who Spent Most Of Its Life In Mall Zoo

Cher recently managed to free a lonely elephant from a zoo in Pakistan; now, the singer is turning her attention to a gorilla called Bua Noi.

Some were surprised when Cher managed to obtain the release of a lonely elephant from a Pakistani zoo. Yet the singer and actress is not done, she intends to free the gorilla, who has lived in a zoo in a Bangkok shopping centre most of its life.

Bua Noi has lived in Pata Zoo, located in Bangkok, since 1988 and it seems that the last thirty years have been pretty unpleasant. The zoo has been targeted by animal activists for the way it treats its animals, and it now seems that Cher is stepping in to help one of its gorillas.

gorilla having baby shower Audubon Zoo/Facebook

Cher is using the charity she co-founded, Free the Wild, and joining animal welfare activists in supporting the release of the animal. It is hoped that the gorilla can be transferred to a nature reserve in the Republic of the Congo so that it can live in peace.

The star took to Twitter to draw attention to their position:

The zoo has yet to respond to Cher’s comments, and it is unclear whether animal welfare activists will be able to secure the release of Bua Noi as the zoo has previously rejected claims that its animals are poorly treated. However, given the success the star has had previously, many are hoping her involvement could impact the captive gorilla’s life.

This week Cher has also been sharing the success of her last campaign to relocate the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’. The social media channels of the singer have shown footage of them meeting the elephant called Kaavan in a sanctuary in Cambodia where it now lives with 600 other elephants. This particular elephant had been isolated, dehydrated and had its food stolen from it by its keepers.

Given the previous success of Cher in her endeavours to free animals which are kept in cruelty, there may be a chance that Bua Noi will find a new home. With that said, without a clear path to release, it may be a while before serious steps are taken towards the relocation of the gorilla.