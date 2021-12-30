Chinese Lockdown Breakers Seen Marching Through Streets In ‘Shaming Parade’

Alamy

Four alleged Covid rule violators were paraded through the streets of Jingxi, in southern China, by armed police.

In an apparent return to a strategy of public humiliation that was banned 10 years ago, Chinese police have been seen parading alleged lockdown rule offenders through the streets. The four men were accused of smuggling people across China’s closed borders, and on Tuesday, they were marched through the streets of Jingxi in hazmat suits with signs bearing their names and photos. A line of officers in full riot gear trailed behind while a huge crowd stood on the other side of the police cordon to witness the event.

As stated by the state-run Guangxi Daily, the public humiliation was taken to deter ‘border-related crimes.’ However, it prompted a backlash led by other Communist Party establishment figures, reflecting widespread popular frustration with the harsh enforcement of the nation’s zero-Covid strategy.

According to local media, the Jingxi City Public Security Bureau dubbed the event an ‘on-site disciplinary warning activity’ and stated there was no ‘inappropriateness.’ Two prisoners were held in front of a crowd while an official read out their offences before being escorted through the streets at a similar event in November.

Although Jingxi is ‘under tremendous pressure’ to minimize imported coronavirus infections, Beijing News, a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated publication, said Wednesday that ‘the measure seriously violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to happen again.’

To deal with an increase in cases, China is implementing tough measures, including widespread lockdowns that affect millions of people. On Wednesday, 203 additional cases were reported across the nation.