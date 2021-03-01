Chinese Officials Are Sharing Medical Information About Alleged Rape Victims In Uighur Camps

PA Images

Chinese officials have shared medical information about women who were allegedly raped in Uighur camps.

Earlier this week, both Dutch and Canadian parliaments passed a motion stating that China’s treatment of its Uighur population amounts to genocide.

Due to China’s strict censorship laws, exact figures on how many people are being detained in camps in the remote region of Xinjiang are speculative, but experts have estimated figures upwards of one million.

PA

Earlier this month, former detainees told the BBC that they had witnessed, and experiences, an ‘organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture’ while in the camps.

One woman told the broadcaster she was tortured and gang-raped on three occasions, each time by two or three men.

During a daily press briefing this week, China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, help up images of witnesses who had come forward with allegations of sexual abuse in Xinjiang.

As per Reuters, he accused one woman of spreading ‘lies and rumours’ as she had not made the claims in previous interviews, before disclosing details about her fertility.

PA

Earlier this month, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco issues a statement titled ‘Fact Check: Lies on Xinjiang-related Issues Versus the Truth’.

In its report, it accused another witness of lying, stating that her medical records show she has syphilis.

Then, last week, another spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, Hua Chunying, tweeted pictures of four named witnesses. He said the women had ‘raked their brains for lies’ and that ‘they will never succeed’.

In June 2020, Adrian Zenz a senior research fellow in China studies at Victims of Communism published findings that the Chinese state was forcibly suppressing birthrates amongst Uighur communities through the mass application of birth control and sterilisation.

PA Images

A month later, a former detainee, Zumrat Dawut appeared on BBC Newsnight to talk about her forced sterilization. She describes being separated from her family, being beaten before being forced to undergo a sterilisation procedure.

‘I felt like I was being taken to a slaughterhouse,’ she told interviewers. Dawut said all she remembers is being given an anaesthetic, before waking up in a ward surrounded by other women. It was only after she felt a sharp pain in her stomach did she realise she had undergone the procedure.

Chinese officials have rebuked her account. In its statement, the Chinese consulate denied the mother’s claims, writing that Dawut willingly signed a consent form to have a tubal ligation and that her uterus was not removed.