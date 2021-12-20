Coral IVF Babies On The Great Barrier Reef Have Reproduced For The First Time

Alamy

The next generation of coral that will make up the Great Barrier Reef has been born through IVF, providing hope that this new process can restore life under the sea.

Sitting off the coast of Queensland, Australia, the Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef in the world and it has been suffering from climate change.

As the oceans get warmer due to climate change, it causes a process called coral bleaching that harms and kills off the coral that makes up the reef.

According to the Good News Network, the first coral IVF trials were conducted in 2016 and 22 large colonies of coral born from the experiments have grown to adulthood.

Anna Marsden, managing director of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, said, ‘We couldn’t be more excited to see that these coral babies have grown from microscopic larvae to the size of dinner plates, having not only survived a bleaching event but are now reproducing themselves, helping to produce larvae that can restore a degraded reef.’

Peter Harrison, distinguished professor at Southern Cross University, welcomed the ‘thrilling result’ of the pilot study that filled him with ‘renewed enthusiasm’.

He said, ‘The ultimate aim of this process is to produce new breeding populations of corals in areas of the Reef that no longer have enough live corals present due to being damaged by the effects of climate change.

‘The larvae generated from these spawning corals have dispersed within the Heron Island lagoon and may settle on patches of reef nearby, helping to further restore other reef patches that have been impacted by climate change.’

As per the BBC, a 2020 study found that the Great Barrier Reef had lost more than half of its corals since 1995, while they also reported that a study conducted the previous year discovered the number of new corals being made had dropped sharply as so many adult corals have died.

Much of the Great Barrier Reef is less the vibrant and colourful array of underwater flora providing a habitat for all sorts of marine life and more of a dead husk bleached of colour.

Hopefully the success of the coral IVF babies is a step in the right direction.