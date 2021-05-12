Cryptocurrency Expert Claims New Digital Coin Shiba Inu Is ‘Manipulative And Cynical’

The Shiba Inu coin is one of many new coins to try to take advantage of the Dogecoin hype. While Doge was around for many years and has some actual merit as the one ‘fun coin’, Shiba Inu is a far more manipulative and cynical asset.

It again has no real purpose or use case other than to make the founders money and has been created with a huge supply allowing for a very low price per coin in the hope that people who don’t understand these things will think it’s cheap relative to Doge.