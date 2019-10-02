Drunken Oktoberfest-Goer Repeatedly Walks Wrong Way Up Escalator

CEN

Ah, Oktoberfest. A two-and-a-half week-long festival of drinking, eating, dancing, more drinking, and a bit more drinking after that.

The Germans don’t mess around – did you know that at Munich’s 181st Oktoberfest in 2013, 6.4 million visitors guzzled their way through a whopping 7.7 million litres of beer?

We’ve all done silly things when we’re inebriated, so it’s no surprise Oktoberfest is the current hub of drunken silliness – as witnessed by this funny sod battling gravity.

Check out the funny video below:

A drunken Oktoberfest visitor in lederhosen has found himself on the viral side of Twitter after trying to tackle the greatest of feats: going up a downwards escalator.

The man, who has not been identified, can be seen in the video slowly trying to ascend the escalator as it continually sends him back to square one.

The man, who presumably had been enjoying a joyous day of drinking beer, was filmed by an amused fellow passenger at the underground station in the Bavarian capital of Munich in Germany, where the world-famous festival takes place every year.

PA

The person behind the camera said:

I offered to help, but all offers to help were turned down in a friendly manner, we couldn’t force him to stop.

Passersby can be heard giving words of encouragement in the hilarious clip such as: ‘Come on, you’re nearly there!’

In the time since Munich-based advertising agency Mei Mass posted the video, it has been seen 3.2 million times and shared 25,000 times.

CEN

People across the world have been impressed by the video. One user wrote: ‘Its a good way to sober up after a day at Oktoberfest.’

Another commented: ‘I hope he is wearing a step counter’ while one person said: ‘He has some stamina.’

Inspired by Linkin Park’s classic tune, one amused viewer wrote: ‘I tried so hard, but got not far. In the end, it doesn’t even matter…’

CEN

When questioned whether the video was real, Mei Mass said: ‘Yes, of course it is real. Nobody could pull that off without laughing too much.’

One would imagine the man would be feeling quite rough the next day. The good news is he could call into work sick and get away with it.

PA

Just days after the annual beer festival began in Munich, a court ruled that hangovers are officially an illness.

Judges in Frankfurt ruled that illnesses include even small or ‘temporary disruptions’ to the body’s normal functioning state, including the symptoms of a hangover.

At this time, it still isn’t known whether the gentlemen made it to the top.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]