El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To Helping Run Husband’s Drug Cartel

PA Images

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, has pleaded guilty to helping run her husband’s international drug cartel.

Appearing before a Federal District Court in Washington on Thursday, June 10, Aispuro, 31, entered her plea on charges of international drug trafficking charges, pleading guilty to three counts.

Advert 10

These counts include conspiring to distribute illegal drugs to the US – specifically cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana – as well as money laundering and assisting with the running of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel.

PA Images

As part of her plea deal, as per The Guardian, Aispuro, who was born in the US, has also admitted to her part in helping Guzmán break out from a Mexican prison in 2015, as well as helping plan another jailbreak once he was recaptured in 2016.

Aispuro, a former beauty queen who reportedly met Guzmán at a dance when she was just 17, was arrested at Virginia’s Dulles international airport back in February, and has been in jail ever since.

Advert 10

Prosecutors have reportedly alleged that Aispuro ‘worked closely with the command-and-control structure’ of her husband’s cartel, conspiring to distribute large amounts of drugs with the knowledge that these would be smuggled into the US.

Prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi has claimed that Aispuro ‘served as a go-between’ within the cartel, delivering messages to members after Guzmán’s arrest, while conspiring with his sons to ‘plan and coordinate’ his escapes from prison.

PA Images

Aispuro could reportedly face a life sentence behind bars for the drug distribution charge alone, with the other two counts carrying maximum respective prison sentences of 20 years and 10 years.

Advert 10

As reported by BBC News, Aispuro was in attendance for almost every single day of Guzmán’s three-month trial in New York, showing support throughout.

At the end of the trial, Aispuro said:

I don’t know my husband as the person they are trying to show him as, but rather I admire him as the human being that I met, and the one that I married.

Guzmán, 63, is now serving a life sentence in a Colorado prison for charges relating to drug trafficking and money laundering. Authorities have described the Sinaloa cartel as being the biggest supplier of illegal drugs to the US on Earth.

Advert 10

Featured Image Credit: PA Images.