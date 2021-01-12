Gunmen Kill Rangers At National Park That’s Home To Critically Endangered Mountain Gorillas

Preliminary investigations indicate that the rangers were taken by surprise and had no opportunity to defend themselves, and that those responsible for the attack are local Mai-Mai groups.

Virunga National Park deeply regrets the tragic loss of life among its rangers, who work tirelessly and with dedication to protect both the park and the neighbouring communities from the tyranny of armed groups. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten nor be in vain.

All efforts will be undertaken to bring the perpetrators to justice and sustain the rule of law within the park.