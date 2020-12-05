Incredible Underwater Tunnels Which Connect Faroe Islands Set To Open This Month

ESTUNLAR.FO

The Kingdom of Denmark is set to unveil a new under-water roundabout which will connect two Faroe Islands.

After more than three years in construction, the underwater tunnels will means drivers can easily travel between Streymoy and Eysturoy while taking in breathtaking views of the water surrounding them.

The tunnels are around 6.8 miles long in total and are scheduled to open on December 19. It is believed they will significantly reduce travel times. For example, the time taken between the capital Tórshavn and Runavík, will go from an hour and 14 minutes to just 16 minutes.

At its lowest point, the tunnel network is 187 metres below sea level.

In order to ensure the safety of those using the tunnel, the steepest incline is no more than a 5% gradient, the company behind the tunnels said.

According to BBC News, local media are reporting that a test-run involving emergency services will take place on December 17, ahead of opening to the public.

The roundabout in the middle of the network, will feature artwork by Faroese artist Trondur Patursson. The artwork will comprise of a combination of sculptures and light effects.

Those that use the tunnels will be required to pay a toll fee. This summer, it was revealed that for a normal passenger car to drive through the tunnel between Tórshavn and Eysturoy, it would have to pay is 75 Danish Krona (£9.10) one way.

For those on motorbikes, they must pay 60 Danish Krona (£7.27), while vans will be charged at 150 Danish Krona (£18.10) each.

According to contractors NCC, the tunnels are the biggest infrastructure investment ever made on the Faroe Islands.

In a statement, Per Jonsson, the head of NCC’s Civil Engineering Norway division said: ‘This is an important milestone in our contract on the Faroe Islands, and it showcases NCC’s broad expertise in complex tunnel and infrastructure projects.’

The tunnel’s project manager, Alf Helge Tollefsen said building this tunnel had been harder than some other underwater tunnels he has worked on due to poor rock quality.

He said:

The tunnel required considerably more injection than was typical for the other tunnels on the Faroe Islands – 7,500 tonnes of injection grout, to be precise. The teams have done an excellent job. NCC has also had to battle with a zone of extremely poor rock quality.

Another tunnel is currently under construction, which will connect the islands of Sandoy and Streymoy.

