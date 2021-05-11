Israeli – Palestine Violence: What’s Happening In Sheikh Jarrah Now

PA Images

Violence has erupted in Jerusalem following efforts to evict six Arab families from a contested neighbourhood in favour of Jewish settlers.

Tensions have been heightened for weeks in the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem, as citizens wait to hear whether or not the Israeli Supreme Court will uphold the eviction.

Since mid-April, friction has been reported between Palestinians and Israeli police, with officers attempting to stop Palestinians gathering by establishing barricades at the Damascus Gate outside the occupied Old City.

Protests broke out following the erection of the barricades, with this particular public area known to be a popular destination for gatherings in East Jerusalem during Ramadan.

Authorities explained the decision to erect the barricades as an attempt to regulate the number of pedestrians entering the Old City, a place which has holy significance to both sides, Haaretz reports.

The barricades were eventually taken down on the orders of police commissioner Kobi Shabtai, following requests from Islamic religious figures.

However, violent clashes between Palestinian and Jewish citizens have continued to escalate, with both the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) having expressed serious concern over the situation.

On Monday, May 10, Israeli armed forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of a Zionist nationalist march to commemorate Israel’s capture of the eastern half of Jerusalem in 1967. This march was widely regarded among Palestinians to be a deliberate attempt to antagonise.

More than 300 Palestinians were injured during this incident. In retaliation to the attack, Islamist militant group Hamas fired off dozens of rockets into Israel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Hamas had ‘crossed a red line’, adding that Israel would respond to the attack ‘with great force,’ BBC News reports.

In response, the Israelis launched an airstrike on Gaza leaving at least 20 Palestinians dead, including nine children, and many more injured.

Over the past few days, the people of Jerusalem have seen the worst violence to unfold in the city since 2017, sparking concern across the globe.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop ‘immediately’, urging all sides to take action to reduce the ongoing tensions.

Israel’s Supreme Court had scheduled a hearing regarding the ongoing and as yet unresolved eviction case on Monday, May 10. However, the session was postponed on account of the violence.

That case has now been placed on hold for several weeks following the intervention of Israel’s government.