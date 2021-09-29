Katie Price Pleads Guilty To Drink-Driving And Driving While Disqualified Following Crash

Alamy

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving while disqualified after she overturned her car on a country road.

The model and reality TV star appeared at Crawley Magistrates court today, September 29, after the accident which saw her have to be rushed to hospital yesterday morning.

Emergency services responded to the scene in Horsham, West Sussex at around 6.30am yesterday, with sources allegedly claiming Price had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine in the hours before her BMW flipped and landed sideways on the road.

Price, who is banned from driving, was said to have been ‘in a bad way’ ahead of the accident, according to the sources cited by The Sun. Price was ultimately arrested and charged for drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police commented: ‘Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.’

Meanwhile, a statement from the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: ‘South East Coast Ambulance was called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green. One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.’

The mum-of-five pled guilty today to all three charges, with the accident having taken place just hours after she spoke on Good Morning Britain about how not being able to drive had made it difficult to visit her son, Harvey.

She commented: ‘Obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.’

A source close to the model said her fiancé, Carl, gave her the BMW little more than a month ago. They added: ‘She’ll be gutted it’s now written off. But the important thing is that she’s ok, it’s just a car.’

Following the news of the crash, Price’s family released a statement on her Instagram page to say they have ‘for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health.’

The post continued: ‘Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.’

Price has been banned from driving a total of six times in the last 10 years.

