Lab Where Monkeys Were Filmed Screaming In Pain To Close

Warning: Distressing Content

CEN

A lab that conducted cruel tests on animals is to close after footage emerged showing monkeys screaming in pain.

The shocking scenes were shared last month after animal rights activists Soko Tierschutz and Cruelty Free International conducted an undercover investigation into the LPT Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology in Mienenbüttel, on the outskirts of Hamburg.

Footage showed monkeys restrained by metal devices, dogs bleeding in cages and distressed cats circling their tiny enclosures.

Warning: Graphic and Distressing Content:

The disturbing footage caused international outrage, and shortly after its release authorities in the Harburg region raided the laboratory, where they confirmed some of the disturbing allegations.

Dame Jane Goodall, UN Messenger of Peace and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, expressed her shock at the scenes, saying:

The footage shows some of the worst abuse I’ve ever seen on testing with animals.

As a result of the backlash, the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology has confirmed it will close, though not until the latest monkey study, being carried out for pharmaceutical company Merck, has been concluded.

CEN/Cruelty Free International and SOKO Tierschutz

The continuation of the study is extremely controversial considering the horrendous conditions in which the animals are kept, but even more so because staff from the lab recently admitted their tests were pointless as they were made to falsify the results.

Soko Tierschutz commented on the closure of the lab, explaining no new animal experiments will take place there on monkeys, dogs, cats or other animals.

The activists explained:

We call on the LPT and the authorities to hand over the dogs, cats and monkeys caged in Mienenbüttel to animal welfare and to enable them to live a life of happiness and self-determination for some of those animals who have suffered there for years.

CEN

The animal rights group is determined to ensure the animals are not simply moved to one of the cruel company’s other locations. The monkeys are reportedly to be moved to a wholesaler in the Netherlands, though no further information has yet been released in regards to the other animals.

Friedrich Mulln, from Soko Tierschutz, assured every animal will be taken care of, saying:

We can find space for every animal. People will not allow these animals who have suffered for years at the lab to suffer more or be slaughtered. We will not allow the animals to simply be moved. I am questioning when the public prosecutor will come up with consequences. For weeks vital evidence has been allowed to disappear and the prosecutor is still taking its time. It is a scandal, which not only endangers animals but also people.

CEN

The release of the undercover footage resulted in the biggest protests against animal experiments Germany has ever seen. In spite of the public backlash, however, there has been a lack of action from politicians and authorities.

Soko Tierschutz is planning another large demonstration this coming weekend, November 16-17, to protest the lack of action. It hopes to force the closure of all three LPT premises.

No animal should have to suffer the way the ones in this lab have; hopefully authorities will step in to ensure this kind of cruelty comes to a definitive end.

