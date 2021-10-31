Man Dressed As Joker Stabs 10 People In Train Rampage

@SIZ33/Twitter

A man dressed as the Joker has been arrested after stabbing 10 people onboard a Tokyo train and then setting it on fire.

There have also been reports that he threw hydrochloric acid during the attack, although they could not be confirmed at the time of writing.

Advert 10

One Twitter user uploaded footage of people running away from the end of a train carriage before smoke begins to fill the air.

As per local media, the 26-year-old suspect – who did not resist arrest – reportedly told police that he had become angry when he saw women who ‘looked happy’ and so wanted to kill them.

One witness told The Yomiuri Shimbun, ‘I thought it was a Halloween stunt. Then, I saw a man walking this way, slowly waving a long knife.’

Advert 10

The same Twitter user posted several other videos, one of which showed panicking commuters fleeing the carriage through the windows.

Another passenger described the scene as the fire began to spread, saying, ‘I heard a loud bang and saw flames and smoke in the back. Everyone was panicking.’

There have been a number of attacks on Tokyo public transportation in recent months. In August, two people were injured at a Tokyo subway station when a man sprayed sulfuric acid into another man’s face.

Advert 10

In the same month, a man stabbed and slashed passengers on a commuter train the day before the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. Like in this latest incident, he told police he wanted to kill women that looked happy.