NASA Releases Shocking Photos To Prove Climate Change Is Real NASA

NASA has released a series of alarming photographs that prove that the climate crisis is very much real.

The ‘Images of Change’ series shows before and after pictures of the effects of climate change, urbanisation, damage by wildfires, floods and other natural disasters that are becoming more prevalent due to global warming.

First up in the series are aerial images of the difference in monsoon flooding in both Pakistan and Bangladesh between September 2019 and 2020. In the space of just one year, the parameters of the floods greatly increased.

Karachi, Pakistan’s most populated city, set a new single-day record last year when nine inches of rain fell in one 12-hour period, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.

Another surprising before and after shows India’s Lonar lake change from green to pink in just a few days in June 2020. Due to the increased warm weather, much of the lake’s water evaporated, leaving pink salts behind.

One set of images shows the effects of deforestation in Argentina’s Gran Chaco forest between December 2000 and December 2019. According to the World Wildlife Fund, the Gran Chaco forest provides a habitat for thousands of plant species and hundreds of animal species.

In the after image, much of the forest has been replaced by fields for soybeans and cattle. Argentina is the third-largest soybean producer in the world.

The effects of urbanisation can be seen in satellite images of Cancún, Mexico. From 1985 to 2019, an impoverished town of 100 people transformed into a vacation destination that sees 2 million visitors a year, and this is evident in the photographs.

Cancún accounts for a quarter of Mexico’s tourism revenue, but its growth has brought environmental costs that include water pollution and beach erosion, NASA said.

Another set of images show the effects of Australian dust on New Zealand’s glaciers, painting them a dark, pinkish hue. Due to this dark coating, the glaciers absorb more of the Sun’s energy, which accelerates melting. The dust may have been exacerbated by extreme heat and wildfires, NASA said.