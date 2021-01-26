New Zealand Set To Close Its Borders For The Rest Of 2021
New Zealand managed to control COVID-19 in 2020 by restricting entry into the country, and it seems that the nation will continue to do this throughout 2021.
The prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has been widely praised for how the country managed to minimise the spread of COVID-19 through a series of measures. She has now announced the continuation of policies that are intended to keep the number of cases in New Zealand to a minimum.
Ardern has confirmed that the country’s borders will remain shut this year.
Ardern appeared at a news conference in Wellington on Tuesday, January 25, and stated:
We can expect our borders to be impacted for much of this year.
We will continue to pursue travel bubbles with Australia and the Pacific, but the rest of the world simply poses too great a risk to our health and our economy to take a risk at this stage.
The prime minister also outlined the requirements that would need to be met to reopen the borders:
For travel to restart we need one of two things, we either need the confidence that being vaccinated means you don’t pass Covid-19 on to others – and we don’t know that yet – or we need enough of our population to be vaccinated and protected that people can safely re-enter New Zealand. Both possibilities will take some time.
Given that New Zealand has only had 25 deaths from COVID-19 since the virus first emerged, many will trust the continued strategy. The ability to contain the virus has allowed the country to avoid a major lockdown and enable businesses to remain open despite the global pandemic. This achievement has also increased Ardern’s popularity, helping her win a landslide victory in the election in October 2020.
The country now intends to roll out a vaccine and wait for the world to return to a state where travel would not endanger its citizens. In the meantime, Ardern gave a message of pride and hope for 2021:
Our team of five million worked too hard last year for us to risk any of the gains we have made. Health gains that see us going about our daily lives pretty much as normal, and saw the economy bounce back strongly from the initial shock.
We need to remain unified, we showed last year how good we are at that and that’s exactly what we intend and need to do for 2021.
Many will hope that New Zealand can continue to keep COVID-19 at bay while allowing the economy to continue as normal.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: World News, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand, News, Now