Oil Themed ‘Extreme Park’ Set To Launch In Saudi Arabia

An oil rig in the Arabian Gulf is being redeveloped into an oil themed 'extreme park'.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is transforming an oil rig into into an ‘extreme park’ tourist attraction.

Described as ‘the world’s first tourism destination inspired by offshore oil platforms’, ‘The Rig’ is part of Saudi Arabia’s attempts to remodel itself as a hotspot for international tourism.

The project is part of a long-term plan which includes embracing tourism so that Saudi Arabia can diversify its economy away from oil and into other areas. The country has been one of the most resource-rich nations in the world, but global efforts to go green threaten to turn Saudi Arabia into a country sitting on vast reserves of worthless sludge.

CNN reports that the park will have three hotels, 11 restaurants and feature a host of attractions such as rollercoasters and skydiving built on a number of connected platforms in the Arabian Gulf.

‘The Rig’ is not the only theme park Saudi Arabia is building in order to entice global tourists into the country, as plans for Six Flags Qiddiya were announced earlier this year.

A completion date for ‘The Rig’ has not been given.

The PIF, run by Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Among its other recent operations is the purchase of Premier League football club Newcastle United.

Saudi Arabia faces strong criticism for its record on human rights and its role in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, which UNICEF calls ‘the largest humanitarian crisis in the world’.