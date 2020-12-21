Philippines To Raise Age Of Sexual Consent From Twelve To Sixteen PA Images

The Philippines is set to approve legislation that will raise the age of sexual consent from 12 to 16.

The country currently has one of the lowest ages of consent in the world. The bill comes after years of campaigning, a move which UNICEF described as a ‘crucial development’.

Patrizia Benvenuti, UNICEF’s chief of child protection in the Philippines, said, ‘This is a victory for Filipino children. Pegging 12 as the age of consent is really not consistent with scientific studies on brain development.’

Robert Gensch/WikiCommons

In May, a study by the International Justice Mission found that cases of online child sex abuse in the country are sharply increasing, with some parents even agreeing to victimise their children in exchange for money.

John Richmond, who leads the US’s global engagement to combat human trafficking, said the pandemic seems to be increasing the phenomena.

‘The traffickers are actually parents or close family members of the kids they are exploiting, and so lockdown orders mean that children are being locked down with their traffickers,’ he said.

One teenager, Rose Alvarez, who was just 14 when she got pregnant, shared her story with AFP.

Official U.S. Navy Imagery/WikiCommons

Now 16, she said that in hindsight, she was too young, adding, ‘I was still a child then, I didn’t know anything about sex.’

The shockingly young age of consent in the country has also made it particularly difficult to prosecute perpetrators in rape cases.

This is because those being prosecuted can argue that the sex was consensual, Rowena Legaspi, executive director of the Children’s Legal Rights and Development Center, told AFP.

‘Imagine a 12-year-old… that girl is still a minor. How could she have consented?’ Legaspi said.

Additionally, she said sexist and ‘victim-blaming’ attitudes among the judiciary in the country need to change, and cases need to move faster.

United States Navy/WikiCommons

‘We have so many laws that protect children but the problem is the implementation. You only change the law but the system is still there,’ she said.

One study carried out by UNICEF in 2015 found that one in every five children aged 13-17 years old experienced sexual violence.

The proposed bill, when signed into law, will automatically make engaging in sexual activity with a child younger than 16 illegal, and carry a penalty of life imprisonment.

Activists hope that the increase in age of consent will deter sexual predators, but said more work needs to be done to combat sexual violence against children.

Carlos Conde, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, said children should have access to age-appropriate sex education ‘from an early age’.