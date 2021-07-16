Police Officially Sack PC Wayne Couzens After He Murdered Sarah Everard
PC Wayne Couzens has officially been sacked by the MET Police after the murder of Sarah Everard.
In an announcement on July 16, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball stated that Couzens had been fired.
The 48-year-old was part of the police force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and had not been sacked despite admitting to the murder and rape of Ms Everard last month. The case had caused a wave of discussions and protests about the safety of women.
The Daily Star reported Ball’s statement:
Couzens has betrayed everything we, the police, stand for and following his guilty pleas and convictions I have dismissed him today.
All of us in the Met are horrified, sickened and angered by this man’s crimes. Sarah was a young woman who had her life cruelly snatched away from her.
I know she is sorely missed by so many people and our thoughts remain with her loved ones. We are so profoundly sorry.
Ms Everard went missing on a walk home from a friend’s house in Clapham, South London on March 3. A search for her began the following day when her boyfriend reported her missing. As the search continued many highlighted that Ms Everard had taken safety precautions, but had still been the victim of a violent attack.
On March 9, the body of Ms Everard was found and identified by her dental records. The body was found in a woodland area in Kent and coronas reported that she was killed by ‘compression of the neck.’ Shortly after, it was announced that Wayne Couzens had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Despite inventing a story about an eastern European gang, Couzens eventually accepted responsibility for the murder of Ms Everard. The police managed to find evidence through a car that Couzens rented and his purchases to his address that was intended to dispose of the body.
After the guilty plea, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has apologised to the Everard family and said that the police are ‘sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s crimes’. Metro Online reported that Dick also noted how ‘very sorry [she was] for their [Everard’s loved ones] loss, for their pain and their suffering’.
However, the sacking of Couzens has only just been sacked after Helen Ball decided to make the unconventional decision to hold the hearing in private after consulting the Crown Prosecution Service.
If you have experienced bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
