Police Officially Sack PC Wayne Couzens After He Murdered Sarah Everard

Couzens has betrayed everything we, the police, stand for and following his guilty pleas and convictions I have dismissed him today.

All of us in the Met are horrified, sickened and angered by this man’s crimes. Sarah was a young woman who had her life cruelly snatched away from her.

I know she is sorely missed by so many people and our thoughts remain with her loved ones. We are so profoundly sorry.